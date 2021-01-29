Cassidy M. Beardsley
Sept. 25, 1989 - Jan. 26, 2021
Cassidy Beardsley, 31, of 28 Westlake Ave., Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, 2021 at her home. Cassidy was born Sept. 25, 1989 at Tompkins County Hospital in Ithaca.
She attended Herman Avenue Elementary School and East Middle School in Auburn, and completed her high school education in Panama City, FL. After graduating from J. Peter Brooks school in Auburn, Cassidy went on to a career in cosmetology. She worked for several years as a hair stylist at Regis Salons in Auburn and Syracuse, and more recently at Smartstyle Salon in Auburn.
Cassidy was known for her talents as a hairdresser and was beloved by her many regular clients. She was also a talented artist, singer and violinist.
In recent years, Cassidy enjoyed cooking elaborate meals and baking for her extended family, spending time with friends and family, swapping recipes and talking politics with her great-grandmother. Cassidy had a great sense of humor and enjoyed her collection of exotic pets and her cats.
She is survived by her paternal great-grandmother Mary Beardsley; her parents, Bradley Beardsley, of Auburn, and April Rought, of Owego; her children: Vincent, age 12, Malachi, age 9, Aurora, age 7 and Kastor, age 4; her sister, Jessica Stark and partner Laura Stark, her sister, Jennifer Raymond and her partner, Tarissa Costello; step-siblings: Jerry Luong, Victoria Johnson and Devon Gerhard; and the love of her life Tyler Collins.
A private family service will be held, to be followed by a graveside service in the spring at a time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cassidy's memory to the Locks for Love Foundation or Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.
Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.