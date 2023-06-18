Catherine A. Young

Dec. 13, 1947 - June 12, 2023

WATERLOO - Catherine A. Young, affectionately known as "Cat", passed away peacefully on June 12, 2023, in Waterloo, NY, at the age of 75. Born on December 13, 1947, in Rhinebeck, NY, Cat was a spirited and faith-filled woman.

Cat was the younger sister of Richard Young and the mother of two surviving children, Casandra Sharp and Reni Fairman.

A graduate of Central High School in Auburn, NY, Cat was a dedicated and hardworking individual. She proudly worked at Camillus Cutlery in Camillus, NY, where she was known for her strong work ethic and commitment to excellence.

Outside of work, Cat had a wide array of interests that showcased her vibrant personality. She was a lover of cats and dogs, and her passion for music and movies was well-known among those who knew her, and she could often be found humming a tune or quoting her favorite films.

Dancing was another passion of Cat's, and she was known to light up the dance floor with her energy and enthusiasm. Additionally Cat was an avid collector of pop culture, but her most prized collection was given an honorable mention in the Guinness World Book of Records and an article in The Citizen newspaper. Cat had amassed a newsworthy collection of one the largest, and unduplicated collections of refrigerator magnets. There was a family joke that said, "Let's go over to Cats and watch the refrigerator door fall off."

Cat lived with multiple sclerosis for over 40 years and was a passionate advocate for the advancement and treatment of this disease. Cat's hope was that the cure for this disease lied within her. She has generously made an anatomical donation to the Northeast College of Health Sciences located in Seneca Falls, NY, in hopes of furthering the understanding and treatment of multiple sclerosis.

As we say goodbye to Catherine A. Young, let us Celebrate her Life and remember the many ways she touched our lives. Rest in peace, Cat, and thank you for the beautiful memories.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The multiple sclerosis foundation https://msfocus.org/Home.aspx and/or the ASPCA https://www.aspca.org/.

Please visit ww.heieckpelcfuneral.com.