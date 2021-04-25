Catherine (Burns) Flynn
Apr. 10 1931 - Apr. 21, 2021
MARCELLUS - Catherine Flynn, of Marcellus, NY, recently celebrating her 90th birthday, died peacefully on April 21, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Auburn, NY on April 10, 1931, daughter of the late Edward and Mabel (McKeon) Burns, Catherine was one of 10 children.
Catherine married her late husband, John "Jack" Flynn, Sr. in 1962. They enjoyed over 35 years together raising three wonderful boys, before Jack passed away in 1997.
She is predeceased by her eldest son, John J. Flynn, Jr.; and numerous brothers, sisters; nieces and nephews.
Catherine is survived by her two sons, Edward Flynn (Amy) of Marcellus NY and David Flynn (Kerry) of Portsmouth NH; six grandchildren who she loved so very much, Meghan of MA, Katie of NH, John, Edward, Ryan and Michael Flynn of Marcellus, NY. In addition to her love for her grandchildren, she would always comment how blessed she was to have two amazing daughters-in-law in Amy and Kerry, who were beyond amazing over the years.
Catherine, better known as Kay to everyone that knew and loved her, graduated Holy Family HS in 1949. She lived in Camillus, NY for over 40 years before moving to Marcellus, NY to be closer to her favorite son. She worked over 20 years at the Syracuse City School District before retiring in 1998.
In addition to spending time with her grandchildren, Kay was blessed to have more than 40 nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She loved the Catholic Church, was an avid reader, enjoyed going to lunch with her high school friends, telling stories of the old days as the family historian and taking in shows at the Merry Go Round Theatre with her sister Joan.
The following was taken from Kay's 1949 Senior Yearbook; "Catherine Burns – Petite - always a lady - fastidious dresser - scarfs and bracelets are her pet failings - Jeannie's pal - an understanding friend - Katie has a winning smile and a charming personality".
Calling hours will be 1-4 PM on Sunday April 25, 2021 at Plis Funeral Home, 33 North St., Marcellus, NY 13108. Funeral mass will be at 9 AM on Monday April 26, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Church in the Village of Marcellus.
Condolences may be left at www.plisfuneralhome.com.