Catherine (Burns) Flynn

Apr. 10 1931 - Apr. 21, 2021

MARCELLUS - Catherine Flynn, of Marcellus, NY, recently celebrating her 90th birthday, died peacefully on April 21, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Auburn, NY on April 10, 1931, daughter of the late Edward and Mabel (McKeon) Burns, Catherine was one of 10 children.

Catherine married her late husband, John "Jack" Flynn, Sr. in 1962. They enjoyed over 35 years together raising three wonderful boys, before Jack passed away in 1997.

She is predeceased by her eldest son, John J. Flynn, Jr.; and numerous brothers, sisters; nieces and nephews.

Catherine is survived by her two sons, Edward Flynn (Amy) of Marcellus NY and David Flynn (Kerry) of Portsmouth NH; six grandchildren who she loved so very much, Meghan of MA, Katie of NH, John, Edward, Ryan and Michael Flynn of Marcellus, NY. In addition to her love for her grandchildren, she would always comment how blessed she was to have two amazing daughters-in-law in Amy and Kerry, who were beyond amazing over the years.