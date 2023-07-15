Catherine G. 'Kate' Blumer

Aug. 15, 1920 - July 11, 2023

Catherine G. "Kate" Blumer - Together again forever, Kate, 102, passed away July 11, 2023, joining her husband, Vernon for eternity. She was born Aug. 15, 1920 in Syracuse, to the late Floyd and Elizabeth Sobles.

She is survived by her children: Jerry (Kathy) Blumer, Marty Blumer (Karen), Peggy Campione, Kathy (Dick) Quivey and Joann (Mike Hofmeister); 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She also leaves sister-in-law, Nancy Schueler, as well as many extended family members.

She was predeceased by four sisters, a brother, son-in-law, Vic Campione, granddaughter, Shannon Blumer, and great-grandson, Tommie Martin.

Kate graduated from Jordan High School in 1939. She and her husband, Vernon were married in Elba, NY on July 10, 1941, and spent more than 78 wonderful years together. Kate spent the earlier part of her marriage caring for her children, keeping house, tending the yard and garden, and assisting on the family farm. She has shared many stories about the days when she cooked meals for German POWs who worked on the farm during World War II. Later on, Kate spent 17 years working for the Singer Company in Auburn, retiring in 1982 as the store manager. Kate used her sewing and life skills as a 4H leader for the Bonta Bridge Riders. She made banners and western shirts that were used when the club entered horse shows as well as prom dresses, and ultimately, made two treasured wedding dresses for her daughters.

Kate was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Weedsport for over 60 years where she served on numerous committees and helped organize and cook many community dinners. She enjoyed membership in the Ladies Home Bureau, the Weedsport Golf League, local pitch and pinochle leagues, and the Blu-Dews bowling team.

Kate and Vernon spent 23 winters in Florida where they owned a home in Ponderosa Park. They also drove throughout the USA, took several cruises, and flew to Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Mostly, she will always be remembered as welcoming all with a homecooked meal and apple pie, hosting huge Christmas brunches, even bigger Thanksgiving dinners, and always being ready to play a game of cards.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the Finger Lakes Center for Living for their loving care during Kate's residence.

Calling hours will be conducted from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16 in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A funeral service will be offered at 11 a.m. Monday, July 17 at First United Methodist Church of Weedsport, followed by burial in Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan.

In lieu of flowers, Kate requested donations to the Brutus-Sennett Food Pantry, the First United Methodist Church of Weedsport or the Weedsport Fire Department.