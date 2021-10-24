Catherine (Henderson) Middleton

Oct. 3, 1930 - Oct. 15, 2021

SKANEATELES - Catherine (Henderson) Middleton, 91, of Skaneateles, NY, passed away on October 15, 2021 in Auburn, NY. Catherine "Kate" was born in Tulsa, OK to Frederick and Catherine Henderson on October 3, 1930.

She is survived by her two sons David (Regina) of Skaneateles and William (Gloria) of Portland, ME; and by David's children Margaret and Andrew.

At her request, Catherine's remains have been donated to science (Upstate Medical University, Syracuse). A private memorial gathering will be held at a future date.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to The Commons in Auburn, The Manor in Skaneateles, and to Laker Limo, also of Skaneateles. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.