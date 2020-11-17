Catherine 'Katie' Zamniak Bilinski

Katie is survived by her son, Edward D. (Menfen) Bilinski, and daughter, Mary (Randy) Moore; three grandchildren, Katie (Tim) Donohue, Hanna Bilinski and Brian (Lindsey) Moore; and by four great-grandchildren, Tyler and Isabella Donohue and Jaelyn and Taylor Moore. Katie is also survived by her sisters, Helen (Peter) DelFavero, and Sandy (Bob) Delmonte; and several nieces and nephews.

Katie was raised in a humble home on Perrine Avenue. Her husband Eddie was a lieutenant in the Auburn Fire Department at Engine 3, and a master carpenter who built four custom homes for her, each one finer than the previous. Katie really enjoyed her music: polkas, boogie woogie, Elvis, and the blues. Katie could really dance. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, was an avid reader, fantastic baker, and devout parishioner. She looked forward to gardening in her backyard with her Eddie every year. Katie "Babu" delighted in spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Katie was also very fond of the company of her beagles, all named Queenie. In her younger years, Katie enjoyed bowling with the girls.