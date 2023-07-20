Catherine L. Casasanta

AUBURN — Catherine L. (Malachowski) Casasanta, 72, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, July 14, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was born in Buffalo, the daughter of the late, Eugene and Dorothy (Podemski) Malachowski. Cathy was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart Church and new member of the Sacred Heart Society. She was a Registered Nurse for various local establishments and retired as the school nurse at Auburn Junior High School.

Cathy loved helping others and being around her family and friends. She loved going on the several bus trips with the "Melrose Seniors." Cathy also enjoyed watching her favorite game shows, an occasional trip to one of our local casinos or playing Bunco with her friends. She liked singing, especially holiday songs, but was most happy the times spent with her family. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her loving son, James Casasanta, of Auburn; a beloved sister, Mary Ann Ryan; three nephews: Benjamín (Elyse) Ryan, Joseph (Pay Ling Ryan-Siah) Ryan, Jonathan (Samantha Hughes) Ryan; as well as several great-nieces, nephews, cousins; and her beloved canine friends: Ace and Angel.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was also predeceased by her husband, Thomas in 2015.

Calling hours are this Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

Catherine's Mass of Christian burial will be held this Friday, July 21, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, with the Pastor, Rev. Michael Brown, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cathy's memory to a charity of your choice.