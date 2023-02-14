Catherine M. Hutson

March 27, 1951 - Feb. 10, 2023

Catherine "Cate" M. Hutson, 71, passed away on Feb. 10, 2023 in the comfort of her home. Surrounded by her fur-babies Ranger and Mimi, and her family. Cate's courageous 20-year battle with cancer ended on her terms.

Born March 27, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Marjorie (Donnelly) Hutson. Cate graduated for Central High School in Auburn and later went on to earn certification as an LPN.

Her nursing career began at Auburn Memorial Hospital where she worked for a few years before joining the Auburn Pediatric Office, where she truly enjoyed working. Later, she would join Auburn Nursing Home, where she worked until her cancer battle forced her to finally retire. Cate also enjoyed all her years working at the Tropical Fish Emporium.

Cathi is survived by her partner of over 30 years, Roy Greenfield; her children: Carrie (Randy) Ames, Cassie (Steve) Kalet, and Peter D. Lewis; a very special "daughter", Geraldine Friel, of Belfast, Northern Ireland; her brothers: Jack (Carol) Hutson, Bill Hutson; sister-in-law, Adelaide Demasso; grandchildren: Tyler Pierce, Kelsie Pierce, Alexis Ames, Noah Lewis; great-grandchild to be, Baby Pierce, due July 2023; nephew, Jeremy Hutson; niece, Mary Elizabeth Caster; the father of her children, Peter W. Lewis; and a special aunt, Elinor Currie, of Tully.

We would like to thank the entire staff at Cayuga Hematology and Oncology in Ithaca for the endless care and compassion they showed to our mother throughout her treatment journey over the last two decades. Their guidance over the last month allowed for us to care for her here, at home, where she passed away with dignity and surrounded by her loved ones.

Calling hours for Cate will be conducted Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Her ashes will be spread amongst the sands of Hampton Beach, NH, one her most favorite vacation spots from her childhood and ours.

In lieu of flowers, mom asks that donations be made to the local SPCA, 41 York St., Auburn, where she found her two favorite puppies, Ranger and Mimi.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.