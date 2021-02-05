Catherine M. Kozloski

Sept. 19, 1927 - Feb. 2, 2021

CAMILLUS — Cathy graduated from Lowville Free Academy in the Class of 1946, and St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Utica. She married Francis A. Kozloski on Sept. 6, 1952.

She is survived by her children: Mary Beth (Daniel) Nellenback, of Auburn; and Joseph (Karen) Kozloski, of Camillus; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elizabeth (Gordie) Allen, of Lowville. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and four brothers.

Cathy's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Camillus Ridge Terrace who provided her with a caring and loving environment, and really good food.

A funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. Peter's Church, followed by burial in Lowville Rural Cemetery.