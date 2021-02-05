 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catherine M. Kozloski

Catherine M. Kozloski

{{featured_button_text}}

Catherine M. Kozloski

Sept. 19, 1927 - Feb. 2, 2021

CAMILLUS — Cathy graduated from Lowville Free Academy in the Class of 1946, and St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Utica. She married Francis A. Kozloski on Sept. 6, 1952.

She is survived by her children: Mary Beth (Daniel) Nellenback, of Auburn; and Joseph (Karen) Kozloski, of Camillus; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elizabeth (Gordie) Allen, of Lowville. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and four brothers.

Cathy's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Camillus Ridge Terrace who provided her with a caring and loving environment, and really good food.

A funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. Peter's Church, followed by burial in Lowville Rural Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Feb. 4 P

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News