Celeste M. Scala Delaney

Nov. 23, 1936 - Oct. 13, 2022

AUBURN - Celeste M. Scala Delaney, 85, the wife of Joseph Delaney, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Auburn on November 23, 1936, Celeste was the daughter of the late Natale and Rose Spinelli Scala. She was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1954 and Cayuga Community College. She was employed as a registered nurse at Auburn Memorial Hospital for more than 30 years. Together with her husband, she looked forward to wintering in Florida, caring for her garden of perennials and crocheting. More than anything, she loved and cherished the time she spent with her family; cooking and celebrating every holiday, as well as gathering for Sunday meals.

In addition to her loving husband of 65 years, Celeste is survived by three daughters, Michele Ryan (Tom) of Auburn, Lisa DePalma (Chris) of Geneva and Mary Wernecke (Bill) of GA; one son, Daniel of Syracuse; sister, Theresa Bruno; eight grandchildren, Meghan Klimek, Stephanie Nervina, Danielle Martin, Lindsay DePalma, Christopher DePalma and Emma, Elena and Olivia Wernecke; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Celeste is predeceased by four brothers, Raymond, Dominic, Louis and Anthony Scala.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Monday, October 17, 2022, at 10 AM in St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Celeste to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

