Charle J. "CJ" Sawyer

Charles J. 'CJ' Sawyer

AUBURN - Charles J. "CJ" Sawyer, 43, of Auburn, and formerly Jordan Elbridge, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Saturday, August 13, 2022.

He was born in Syracuse and raised by Paul Romero and his mother Kellena. CJ worked construction and currently owned his own business, Team Contracting in Auburn.

He loved helping others and will be sadly missed by numerous family and friends, that got to know this "Gentle Giant"! The world lost a great father, brother, friend, and leader.

He is survived by his loving sons Carter and Colton Sawyer; and Carter Ryan, whom he raised like a son; three siblings, brother, John (Heather) Romero; and their children Brendon and Brody of Liverpool; brother, Rob "Buckwheat" Romero of Elbridge; sister, Mary Romero of Syracuse; the two mothers of his children, Jessica Terwilliger, Alicia Warner; very close and special friends, Jamie Baker, Rob DuBray, Mike Rusin and Tony Reckio; as well as many more special friends and relatives.

Calling hours are this Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. with services to immediately follow at 4:00 p.m., all inside of Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.