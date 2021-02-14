Charleen H. McLachlan

Dec. 27, 1937 - Feb. 10, 2021

KING FERRY - Charleen H. McLachlan, 83, of King Ferry, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in Auburn. Born December 27, 1937 in Walton, she was a daughter of the late Resseman T. and Olive (Keyes) Gibson.

A resident of the King Ferry area since 1962, Charleen was a homemaker with eclectic interests. She was artistically talented, loved sewing, nature and music, and showed infinite patience for menial tasks.

Mrs. McLachlan is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jesse McLachlan; a daughter, Serena McLachlan of Moravia; three sons, Chester (Kimberley) of King Ferry, Melvin (Kimberly) of Interlaken, and Brian (Jennifer) of Cuba, NY; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and her sisters Valesca Wilson of IN, and Yvette Cranston of AZ. She was predeceased by a son, Victor T. McLachlan on June 16, 1985, and by a grandson, Mitchell M. McLachlan on January 15, 2011.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring at West Genoa Cemetery, with a public celebration to follow at a time and place to be announced. Contributions in lieu of flowers are graciously directed to the King Ferry Presbyterian Church, King Ferry, NY 13081. Arrangements are with the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa.