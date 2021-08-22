Charles A. Rickert Jr.

AUBURN - Charles A. Rickert, Jr., 81, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Chuck was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Charles and Mary (Scott) Rickert Sr. He graduated from the Rochester School for the Deaf and worked for many years at the former Colombian Rope Company in Auburn and then at ARC.

Chuck loved nature and wildlife. In his younger years, he enjoyed many happy times hunting with his father and friends in Old Forge and Addison. He also loved boating and spending time on Cayuga Lake. He cherished time spent with his special group of deaf friends who would get together for picnics, movie nights, and various social activities.

Many people will remember Chuck from Walmart. He would trek down Grant Ave. in his electric wheelchair nearly every day to shop and chat with acquaintances and employees. While living at The Commons, he enjoyed playing Bingo, attending concerts, and visiting with residents and staff. We will all miss his warm smile and sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving nieces and nephew, Betsy (Guy Garnett) Shea, Kathy (Michael) Dagnesi, Bob Shea, five great-nieces and nephew and several other relatives and friends.