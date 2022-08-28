Charles A. Smith

June 2, 1932 - Aug. 24, 2022

THROOP - Charles A. Smith, 90 of Sine Road, Throop, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home. Born on the farm June 2, 1932, Charles was the son of the late Lewis and Carrie (French) Smith.

Charles was a proud United States Army Veteran, having been stationed at Fort Dix and Italy. Upon his honorable discharge, Charles worked on the family owned "French Farm". Although he enjoyed gardening and camping, his entire life revolved around his family and taking care of the farm.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Madeline (Treat) Smith; son, Randy Smith; daughter, Monica Smith; grandchildren Matthew (Amie), Randy, Jr. (Leah), Michael, Charlene, Mitchell, Jeffrey, Cody, Jena and Claudia; great-grandchildren Nicholas (Maggie), Mikaylee, Madelyne, Natalie, Trevor and Allyson; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be conducted Monday, August 29, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A service will follow at 7:00 p.m., immediately after calling hours.

Contributions may be made in memory of Charles to the Throopsville Community Church, 2026 Turnpike Road, Auburn, NY 13021.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.