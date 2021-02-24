Charles Adam Rooker

A life well lived. Chuck was not one who would want us to dwell on the sad things in life. Instead he always looked to the brighter things in life so it is with this in mind that we remember him for the man he truly was. Chuck enjoyed life and found adventures at every turn through his love for outdoor activities like hunting, fishing and camping. He could be seen out riding his motorcycle on clear sunny days and found joy and many memories with his family and friends along the way. When hunting season came around he was always out looking for that buck he could bring home no matter what the weather would bring. After all he needed to add another one to his collection because the two he already had was never enough. In the summer and spring he was always found outside by the campfire with a Coors Light in hand. He passed his love for outdoor campfires on to his children and wife.