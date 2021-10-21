Charles B. 'Charlie' Bergerstock

MORAVIA — Charles B. "Charlie" Bergerstock, 80, passed away on Oct. 17, 2021. A life resident of Moravia, Charlie attended Moravia Central High School and married his childhood sweetheart, Patricia Denman over 62 years ago. He retired as a machinist at ALCO in Auburn after more than 30 years of faithful service. For many years, Charlie enjoyed racing ponies with his dad, LeRoy, at Moravia Downs and later in life, he enjoyed antiquing and playing golf.

In addition to his loving wife, Patricia he is survived by; one son, Charles Bergerstock (Crystal); daughters: Teresa Wilson (Tim) and Brenda Spain (Ron); son-in-law, James Hurst; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Charlie was predeceased by his parents, LeRoy and Elizabeth (Hitchcock) Bergerstock; daughter, Dawn Hurst; brother, Carl Bergerstock; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Gruver.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. Contributions may be made in memory of Charlie to the Owasco Fire Department, 7174 Owasco Road, Auburn, NY 13021.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.