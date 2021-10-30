Charles Bailey Smith

Aug. 22, 1937 - Oct. 18, 2021

STURGEON BAY — Charles Bailey Smith, of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin passed away Monday afternoon, Oct. 18, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. He was 84 years old.

Charles was born and raised in Auburn, NY. He shared fond childhood memories of riding his pedal car, listening to the radio with his grandfather, being invited to watch Gene Autry and the Lone Ranger on television, and his days fishing with his grandfather Roy. He spoke of his jobs as a paperboy, and, later, milking cows and harvesting crops before and after school.

Charles was proud of his earliest career as an Electronics Technician for the U.S. Coast Guard where his accomplishments took him on far travels, whereby he acquired the famed "Squareknot" status. He settled in the Seattle area and later worked many years in Information Technology. He retired in 1991 and moved to Sturgeon Bay, WI, his wife, Daun's hometown.

Throughout his life, Charles was a model of hard work and perseverance. He patrolled frigid ocean waters. He was a father of six and foster parent to countless others. He worked long hours. When diagnosed with cancer, he took himself to chemotherapy appointments. Later, when he went on hospice in 2019, he "graduated" 11 months later and returned home to resume his hobbies.

Charles is survived by his younger brother, Steven (Mary) Downing; his children: Mark, Marcy (Carol), Matthew, Melissa (Richard) and Angelee (Grant); his great-nephew, Dante; his daughter-in-law, Yvonne; his grandchildren: Amanda, HollyAnn, Nerissa, Taizha, Risati, Taite, Cheyenne, Alexandra, Avory, Austin and Owen; and his great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Daun (Suess) Smith; his father, Charles Neafie Smith; his mother, Vera (Bailey) Downing; his stepfather, Mark Downing; his brother, Roger Smith; his son, Michael Smith, and his daughter-in-law, Florence Smith.

Charles wished to be laid to rest next to his father, Charles Neafie Smith, in his hometown of Auburn, NY. Interment will follow at a later date for close family and friends.