Charles 'Bud' V. Johnston, Jr.

Aug. 30, 1932 - April 30, 2022

THROOP — Charles "Bud" V. Johnston, Jr., 89, husband of Helen "Tootsie" (Carpenter) Johnston, of Hume Lane, Throop, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. Born in Auburn on Aug. 30, 1932. Charles was the son of the late Charles, Sr. and Helen (O'Connor) Johnston and was a graduate of Holy Family High School. Following graduation, he served 22 active years in the United States Air Force, having retired in 1973 as a Senior Master Sgt.

Following his retirement and discharge, Charles was employed for 22 years as a purchasing agent with Austeel (Nucor). He was affectionately known as "Flash" in high school, the school's yearbook photographer, he always had a camera in hand. Charles spent many years as an avid hunter and trap shooter; winning many awards for his marksmanship. A member of the Auburn Amateur Radio Association (callsign KB2HRY) and the Cayuga County Emergency Management Partnership he was involved in the annual Pumpkin Patrol, monitoring activity on the county's bridges as well as The Great Race, managing emergency communications in partnership with local emergency response professionals.

In addition to his wife, Helen; he is survived by six children: Gerard (Carol) Johnston, of Austin, TX, David Johnston, of Auburn, Chris Johnston, of Austin, TX, JoAnn Harris, of Auburn, Jacqueline (John) Agati, of Auburn, Ted (Debby) Johnston, of Cayuga; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and cousins.

Calling hours for Charles will be conducted Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A memorial service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Graveside services, with full Military Honors, will be offered Friday, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

