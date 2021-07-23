Charles D. Dennison

CATO — Charles D. Dennison, 88, of Cato passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at home with his loving family. A son to the late Doc and Gladys (Raines) Dennison, he was a lifelong resident of the Cato area. Charlie was a 1950 graduate of Cato-Meridian Central School. Throughout school he was very involved in 4H and the farming community. In 1953, Charlie married his high school sweetheart, Loraine Truax and together they began their farm on Dalton Road in Cato.

Charlie continued his involvement within the farming community for which he received numerous awards as well as being a Chairman on the first planning board in the Town of Ira; serving several terms as a Chairman on the Cayuga County Coop Extension Board; serving a term as Trustee at Cato Christian Fellowship Church; serving several terms on the Cato-Meridian School Board; as well as the Cayuga County Legislature representing the towns of Cato, Ira and Conquest. His last service was as a Civil Service Commissioner for Cayuga County. Charlie was a lifetime member of the Cato Christian Fellowship Church in Cato.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Letha Whitford and brother, Lyle Dennison.