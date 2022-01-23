Charles E. Knapp

July 10, 1936 - Jan. 21, 2022

WEEDSPORT - Charles E. Knapp, 85, of Weedsport, NY passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Mr. Knapp was born on July 10, 1936, the son of the late Eugene and Fannie Chase Knapp. Before his retirement, Mr. Knapp worked for many years as an Electrician with the IBEW Local 43 in Syracuse, NY.

He is survived by his son Randy (Debora) Knapp; his daughter Lori (Gary) Rudick; grandchildren Samantha, Kaitlynne, Cory, Jordan, Alyssa and Alex.

He was predeceased by his wife Helen and son Mark.

Private services will be held Monday, January 24, 2022 from the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY.

In lieu of flowers contribution made be made to the Weedsport Fire Dept. in Mr. Knapp's name.