Charles Edward Wilcox

AUBURN — Charles Edward Wilcox, 73, of Auburn, passed away May 24, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Ronald and Harriet (Darrow) Wilcox.

Charles was an Army veteran, serving from 1966 to 1969 and retired from Austeel.

Charles was mechanically inclined and enjoyed hunting, fishing and drawing.

He is survived by his brother, David J. Wilcox; a niece, Amanda (George) Bruekner, their two children: Haley and Mackenzie Rose; and many cousins. He was predeceased by his niece, Kelly Ann Wilcox.

There are no calling hours. A graveside funeral service and burial with military honors will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.