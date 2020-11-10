Charles F. Whiteman

LOCKE — Charles F. Whiteman, 93, of Locke, NY, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at the Finger Lakes Center of Living in Auburn, NY.

Charlie grew up in DeRuyter, NY and graduated as the valedictorian from DeRuyter High School. He served in the Navy from 1945 to 1946 on the USS Orion and remained a member of the Naval Reserve until 1954. Following his active service in the Navy he attended Cornell University and graduated with a degree in Agriculture and a Master's in Education.

From 1953-1969, Charlie was the Ag and Shop teacher for Moravia Central Schools. He taught and guided many, many students and was the advisor for FFA for several years. He challenged everyone to learn something new every day. Somehow he managed to make you want to be the best version of yourself, without pushing … because you didn't want to disappoint him. He then went on to be an agent for Cornell Cooperative Extension Association in Auburn, NY from 1970-1983.

He served as a member of Moravia Board of Education for five years. Charlie was the Assessor for the Town of Locke for 30 years. He was a member of the Cayuga County ASCS Committee for nine years; serving as chairman for seven of those years.