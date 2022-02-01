Charles Francis Tanner

Nov. 20, 1945 - Jan. 27, 2022

SKANEATELES — Charles Francis Tanner, 76, a longtime resident of Skaneateles, NY, died Jan. 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by his beloved family.

Charles was born Nov. 20, 1945 in Auburn, NY to Charles and Frances Tanner of Skaneateles. Charles was a Sargent in the United States Army and served his country proudly in the Vietnam conflict. He worked for the United States Postal System from 1975 to 2009 and was appointed Skaneateles Postmaster in 1993. He loved the outdoors, playing cards and most of all his family, friends and his pets Oreo and Bella.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Catherine; children: Lisa Tanner and Amy Campbell; two grandchildren: Ashley Campbell and Ryan Campbell; siblings: Thomas Tanner (Sharon), Michael Tanner (Debbie), Judy Willis (Ray), Patty Laws (Michael), Joan Tanner, and Marie Caines (Chuck). He was predeceased by his brother, Casey Tanner.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at the funeral home. Charles will be buried in St. Mary's Cemetery, Skaneateles.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.

