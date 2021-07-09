Charles H. Jackson

Jan. 10, 1934 - July 7, 2021

MORAVIA - Charles H. Jackson, 87, of Moravia, NY died Wednesday July 7, 2021 surrounded by family.

He was born January 10, 1934 on the family farm in Niles, NY, a son of Raymond and Edith Pries Jackson.

He was married to the former Mildred Body "Millie", for 67 years. He retired from Agway in 1998 "Chuck" as he was known by most, was an avid bowler, he also enjoyed camping and watching his children and grandchildren sporting events.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred. Together they had five children, Gregory (Pam), Michael (Janet), Sheila (David), Richard (Amy), Brian (Marsha); six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; siblings Betty, Harold, Willard, Mabel, Merle, Grace; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia. Burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Four Town First Aid Squad, Box #28, Moravia, NY 13118.