Charles H. Ward

Oct. 23, 1954 - April 18, 2022

JUNIUS/CLYDE – Charles H. Ward, 67, passed peacefully with his wife and sons by his side, Monday, April 18, 2022 at his home.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours. The Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Junius Presbyterian Church, 621 Whiskey Hill Road, Waterloo, NY. Rev. Ellen Donnan, Pastor of the church, will officiate. Please be advised that some family members have been exposed to COVID. Masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizing efforts will be followed at the Celebration of Life. Therefore a Zoom link is being offered for those who do not feel comfortable at the church. Zoom link: 8654-2877-9115, Passcode: 751267.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Junius Presbyterian Church, PO Box 476, Waterloo, NY 13165 or Wounded Warriors, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Charlie was born Oct. 23, 1954, in Auburn, NY, the son of Paul and Margaret (Stebbins) Ward. He was a 1972 graduate of Port Byron High School. Charlie was employed 41 years with Hammond & Irving, Inc. in Auburn, NY. He was a member of Junius Presbyterian Church and a previous member of Port Byron United Methodist Church. Charlie was a member of Waterloo Rifle and Pistol Club and also Hilltop Rifle and Pistol Club in Clyde.

He is survived by his wife, Kristi L. Crance Ward; sons: Jason Ward, of Liverpool, NY, Jonathan (Nichole) Ward, of Ft. Lee, VA, and Joshua Ward, of Westernville, NY; stepsons: Matthew (Stephanie) Crance, of Brewerton, NY and Jeffrey (Alison) Crance, of Seneca Falls, NY; grandchildren: Grayson, Salem, Tatum, and Adriana Carner-Ward; brothers: Paul Ward, of Cayuga, NY and Richard (Robert Arca) Ward, of Oneonta, NY; sisters: Jane Denman, of Cayuga, NY and Debra (David) Drawdy, of Palatka, FL; aunt, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Jean Ward; and special nephew, Jimmi Smith.

