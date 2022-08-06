Charles J. 'Chuck' Randolph

Nov. 30, 1959 - Dec. 12, 2021

AUBURN — Charles J. "Chuck" Randolph, 62, of Auburn, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Auburn, Nov. 30, 1959, the son of the late Robert and Vivan Battram Randolph, Chuck was a graduate of Weedsport High School and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing the lottery. He retired from Carrier Corp., and was passionate about collecting coins, some of which he found, along with other treasures, while out metal detecting.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Linda Cox-Randolph, of Auburn; one daughter, Kristee Kiper (Ken), of VA; son, Brian Cox, of Sennett; brothers Robert Randolph (Pam), of Conquest and Scott Randolph (Sue), of Weedsport; Brother-in-law, Michael Cox, of Auburn; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; best friends, Ricky and Patty Hawkins, of Weedsport; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, John, Joe and George Randolph; and Linda's daughter, Julie Bilinski Maier.

Calling hours for Chuck will be conducted Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A service will be offered following calling hours at 6 p.m.

