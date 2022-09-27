Charles K. Whitten

April 19, 1944 - Sept. 22, 2022

AUBURN — Charles K. Whitten passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at the Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Waterloo.

A son of George and E. Jane (Conaty) Whitten. He was born on April 19, 1944, and was a graduate of Genoa Central School.

He had spent 30 years in Las Vegas, NV on the strip as a bartender, returning to Auburn for his retirement, living at Standart Woods.

Surviving are his brothers: Richard Whitten, of Las Vegas, Carey Whitten (Rita), of Holliston, MA, Terry Whitten (Kathleen), of Elbridge, Roland Whitten (Laurie), of Seneca Falls; many nieces, nephews.

A private service will take place at the Venice Center Rural Cemetery for his family. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY.