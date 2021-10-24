Charles L. 'Chucky' Adams

May 13, 1959 - Oct. 19, 2021

AUBURN - Charles L. "Chucky" Adams, 62, of Auburn, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at his home. Born in Auburn May 13, 1959, he was the son of the late Robert L., Sr. and Phyllis J. (Johnston) Adams.

A life long resident, Chucky retired after more than thirty-five years of faithful employment with Auburn Community Hospital. He was an avid fan of the Yankees, New York Giants and Syracuse Athletics. Chucky was an active member of the SK and Calimeri Posts and a lifelong patron of Swifty's Tavern. He loved making people smile, and his laugh was louder than life.

He is survived by his children Jennifer L. Adams (Dan Valenti) and Christopher M. Adams, all of Auburn; one brother Robert L. Adams, Jr. (Linda) of TX; sister Eileen M. Adams (Brian) of Auburn; uncle Dave Adams (Cheryl) of Weedsport; his loving and extended family; longtime companion Sandi Reed; and her children Megan Hares (Andrew) and Alyssa Reed, all of Auburn; six grandchildren; three nieces; one nephew; and large amount of close-knit cousins from the Lang, Adams, Kennedy, Lamphere, Short, Humphrey and Alger families.

Calling hours for Chucky will be conducted Monday, October 25, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, 85 E. Genesee Street, Auburn. A graveside services will be offered Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Please enter using Gate 5 on Sand Beach Road. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn. Contributions may be made in memory of Chucky to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

There will be a gathering following the burial on Tuesday, at 12:00 p.m. at the UNC Club.

