Charles Lloyd Walker

Feb. 20, 1928 - June 24, 2022

AUBURN — Charles Lloyd Walker, 94, of Auburn, NY passed away Friday, June 24 in the evening surrounded by his family.

Charles was born in Wessington Springs, SD on Feb. 20, 1928 to Charles and Amy (Homewood) Walker. When Charles was eight years old, the family adopted his brother Kent Laverne Walker. Charles grew up in Wessington Springs where he graduated from high school at the young age of 16 and started his career as a farmer.

Charles met Margaret Hooper while she was walking home from teaching school. Charles was driving a tractor and hauling two huge loads of hay, which startled Margaret. She leaped off the road into a ditch taller than she was. Charles, laughing, said "Did you think I was going to run into you?" They had a conversation and Margaret asked Charles to attend a program that she was having at the school. Charles coincidentally graduated from the same school that Margaret was teaching at. This started a lifelong romance with Margaret until her passing on January 24, 2018.

Charles married Margaret on April 27, 1950 at her cousin Alvin and Ethel Barber's house in Wessington Springs. The first four of their children were born there as Charles and Margaret started a farm. The family moved to Central New York where Charles worked at Hammond and Irving Steel Mill. Their next three children were born in Auburn, NY. The family moved to Honeybrook, PA where their final child was born. Charles worked simultaneously in two steel mills in Philadelphia and worked construction projects on the weekends with his children. The family moved back to Conquest, NY in 1974. Charles worked at Burke Steel in Rochester, NY until its closure. Charles then worked as a framer for Luber Homes in Syracuse, NY. After retiring from Luber Homes, he worked as a security guard and bought and sold antiques with Margaret.

Charles enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family. He was happiest challenging anyone to a chess match or gathering his family members around the table to play hand after hand of Euchre. Charles and Margaret often took several of their grandchildren on summer trips to visit their children in Southampton, NY and New York City.

Charles enjoyed planting a flower garden each spring with Margaret and watching the birds that the flowers attracted. He loved working outside on construction projects and cultivating a vegetable garden. Charles led a full and happy life, loved by many, and will be missed immensely by both family and friends.

Charles was predeceased by his loving wife, Margaret; brother, Kent; and son, Thomas.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Shirley McPherson; son, Michael (Bonnie) Walker; daughter, Ellen (Lenard) Witowski, daughter, Laurie (David) Ridgway, son, James (Dorothy) Walker, daughter, Julie Wall, son, Robert (Gloria Wong); 17 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 with service immediately following at the First Presbyterian Church, 8871 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, NY 13166. All are invited to the reception that will follow the service.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron have been entrusted with the arrangements.

Live planted flowers can be sent to the First Presbyterian Church. Contributions can be made to the same church in memory of Charles.