Charles M. Burns

July 20, 1962 - Jan. 5, 2021

AUBURN - Charles M. Burns, 58, of Auburn, passed away at home on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 with his family by side. Mr. Burns was born in Newark on July 20, 1962 to the late Robert and Dorothy Hutchinson Burns.

After High School, Charles went on to serve our Country with the United States Army. Most recently he was employed with LVI Environmental Services as an Abatement Supervisor.

Charles loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper. He took great pride in his garden and enjoyed the time he spent passing down his knowledge to his granddaughter.

Charles is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 37 years, Lisa Taradejna Burns; his daughters Tiffany (Michael) Scott and Bridget Burns; his granddaughter, whom he adored, Isabella Burns; his siblings Kenneth, Gordon (Sheilagh), Rodger, Violet and Bobby. In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his brother Frank in 2017.

Donations in memory of Charles may be made to Lisa Burns, 14 Kearney Ave., Auburn NY 13021 to offset the funeral expenses. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.whitechapelfh.com