Charles Mickie Heitman

Jan. 6, 1955 - Aug. 19, 2021

WEEDSPORT — Charles Mickie Heitman, born Jan. 6, 1955, passed away after battling pancreatic cancer on Aug. 19, 2021.

Born to the late George and Verline Heitman in Dallas TX, Charles graduated from high school in Excelsior Springs, MO. He went on to graduate with a BSN in Computer Technology from Missouri Western State University. Charles worked many different jobs, including the Ford Motor Company and Job Corps, before retiring from Harrah's Casino in Kansas City, MO.

He worked part time the last few years at Walmart. Charles moved to New York state in 2010 to marry the love of his life, the late Brenda Greene. Charles and Brenda spent their 10 years of marriage living a life full of adventures, traveling to local attractions, clogging, and participating in aquatic clubs. Charles loved talking with people and sharing his stories, taking photographs, and taking care of his cats.