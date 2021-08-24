Charles Mickie Heitman
Jan. 6, 1955 - Aug. 19, 2021
WEEDSPORT — Charles Mickie Heitman, born Jan. 6, 1955, passed away after battling pancreatic cancer on Aug. 19, 2021.
Born to the late George and Verline Heitman in Dallas TX, Charles graduated from high school in Excelsior Springs, MO. He went on to graduate with a BSN in Computer Technology from Missouri Western State University. Charles worked many different jobs, including the Ford Motor Company and Job Corps, before retiring from Harrah's Casino in Kansas City, MO.
He worked part time the last few years at Walmart. Charles moved to New York state in 2010 to marry the love of his life, the late Brenda Greene. Charles and Brenda spent their 10 years of marriage living a life full of adventures, traveling to local attractions, clogging, and participating in aquatic clubs. Charles loved talking with people and sharing his stories, taking photographs, and taking care of his cats.
Charles is survived by his sister, Barbara Heitman, of MO; brother, John Thompson, of TX; stepdaughters: Kelly Ware, Amy Greene, and Jessica Greene; and his beloved grandson Benjamen Ware. Charles is also survived by his mother-in-law, Janice Woodcock; brothers and sisters- in law; numerous nieces and nephews throughout the country; and many dear friends.
Charles was predeceased by his wife, Brenda Greene, his brother, Richard Wayne Thompson, his father, George Buddy Heitmanand mother, Verline (Weaver) Heitman, of TX.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a memorial service immediately follow at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY.