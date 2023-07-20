Charles R. 'Charlie' Mace
AUBURN — Charles R. "Charlie" Mace, 89, of Auburn, passed away Feb. 12, 2023.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated this Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Lake Church, 10 W. Austin St. Skaneateles.
