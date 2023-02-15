Charles R. 'Charlie' Mace

July 21, 1933 - Feb. 12, 2023

Charlie was born in New York, NY and grew up in Little Italy.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Teresa Mace and is survived by his sons: Jim (Julie) Mace, of Las Vegas, NV and Chuck Mace, of Auburn, NY; his grandchildren: Dr. Charlie (Kim) Mace, of Boston, MA, Kimberly (Chris) O'Connell, of Cato, NY, Jenna Mace and Jessica Mace, of Las Vegas, NV; along with six great-grandchildren.

Charlie had a big personality and loved living in Central New York.

He was an Air Force veteran and had a career as a sales executive that culminated with his formation of Mace Transportation. Despite suffering from numerous ailments, he was an avid volunteer and touched many lives.

Charlie will always be remembered for his sense of humor, generosity, and love of people. Thank you to the family members and friends who enriched his life and special thanks to the staff of the Finger Lakes Center for the Living for their compassionate care.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.