Charles R. Green
June 9, 1945 - April 3, 2021
WEEDSPORT — Charles R. Green, 75, of Weedsport, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse. The son of the late Carl Roland and Charlotte Mary (Williams) Green, he was born in Auburn on June 9, 1945.
Charles was a graduate of Weedsport High School Class of 1964. He proudly served his country with the United States Navy aboard the USS Warrington during the Vietnam conflict. He was employed for many years with S.L. Auburn Spark Plug as a product engineer.
Charles was very active in his community. He was an Assistant Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 59 in Weedsport, a Little League coach, a longtime member of the Falcon Sportsmen Club and a life member of the Sennett Fire Department. He was an avid Syracuse basketball and NASCAR fan.
Mr. Green remained close with his classmates over the years, and would help plan regular class reunions. Charles enjoyed the great outdoors; whether it was fishing, hunting or camping. He especially loved teaching his grandchildren to hunt and fish. Charles loved traveling with his wife, Adriana, together they made memories that will forever be cherished. A few of their favorite trips included traveling to Hawaii, Spain and Italy.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Adriana (Capalongo) Green; their children: Jason (Kristen) Green and Jada (Christopher) Bryant; Lisa (Malcolm) Williamson; his grandchildren, whom he adored: Emily, Stephanie and Michaella Green, Jacob and Joshua Bryant, Dustin (Tera) Hofer, Lindsay (Blake) Sylvest, Malcolm and Shae (Zack) Williamson; his brother, Freddie Green, of TX; sisters: Delia (Richard) Ball, of Montezuma and Nancy (Robert) Matty, of Weedsport; several nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and cousins. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers: Thomas, Alfred and Robert.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport. A private memorial service will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Charles may be to Boy Scout Troop 59, c/o Andy Roden, 2331 Day Rd., Weedsport, NY 13166 or Sennett Fire Department, 3526 Franklin St. Rd., Auburn, NY 13021 or the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston MA 02241.
