Charles R. Larabee
July 23, 1933 - March 10, 2023
AUBURN — Charles R. Larabee, passed away on March 10, 2023. He was born July 23, 1933 in Auburn, NY.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Waybright); daughter, Donna Kirby and Brian, of Pennellville NY; his grandchildren: Arthur Larabee and his wife, Ashley, of Baldwinsville NY, AmberLynn Kirby, of Baldwinsville NY and her companion, Kevin Wiacek, Angel Kirby, of Auburn NY, Charles Jacob Angell, of Syracuse, and Ezra Ryan; his great-grandchildren: Ava Larabee and Aiden Larabee, David and Kerri France, of Auburn NY and Kristie, Kirby and Curtis. He was predeceased by his mother, Eunice France, and three siblings: Tommy France, Albert Larabee, Barbara Smith.
He spent his early years in Syracuse but is a lifelong resident of Auburn. He is a deeply devoted Syracuse University Basketball/Jim Boeheim fan and equally enjoyed the Yankees.
Prior employment was as a Magic Car Wash attendant in Syracuse.
A calling hour will be held Monday, March 20, 2023 from 4 to 5 p.m. with a service at 5 p.m., all inside of Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.