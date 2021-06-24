Charles Ross Adams

In the world of Industrial/Economic Development, he was the First Chair of The Cayuga County Industrial Authority; Former-President of the IDF (Industrial Development Foundation) and the Cayuga County Economic Development Council.

In addition to leading the insurance brokerage, Mr. Adams was involved in a number of community service projects and activities. For many years, he coached in the Auburn Youth Hockey Club, specializing in Beginner's level of instruction. He held a private pilot's license, was a former member of both Owasco Country Club and Auburn Country Club. He was a member of the Cayuga County Natural Gas Development Committee and served on the board of the Upstate Office of Small Business Association. He served as a member of the Board of Deacons and of the Board of Session at the Westminster Presbyterian Church. He was a former member of the Auburn Masonic Lodge #124 and Damascus Shrine Masons, Kiwanis, Elks, and served on the Board of the United Fund.

As an avid fly fisherman and bird enthusiast, Mr. Adams' love of the outdoors was a cornerstone of his life and the foundation he laid for his children.