Charles W. 'Chuck' Parker

Jan. 16, 1942 - Jan. 22, 2023

MORAVIA — Charles W. "Chuck" Parker "Warrior," 81, of Moravia, NY, passed away at home Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. He was born Jan. 16, 1942 in Auburn, NY, a son of the late Irving "Lonnie" and June (Brown) Parker. A former resident of Locke, he lived in Moravia several years.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Maral J. (Doolittle) Parker; son, Timothy (Carrie) Parker; daughters: Connie (Pat) Merical and Cynthia "Cindy" (Tim) Dickenson; eight grandchildren: Michael and Beth Merical, Samantha and Pat Radcliff, Parker Dickenson, James Parker, Mary and Sarah Coyle; five great grandchildren: Kadence, Daniel, Lee, Alexa, Mercedes and soon to be baby Radcliff; his brother, Dick (Eileen) Parker; and sister, Bonnie (Tom) Leahy; sister-in-law, Lu Parker; a few nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother, James Parker.

He retired from Pall Trinity Micro in Cortland. Chuck was a 50+ year member of the Locke Volunteer Fire Dept.

Chuck drove a dirt-track stock car at Thunder Mountain, 5 Mile, PennCan and Skyline Raceways.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Locke Fire Dept Hall 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The family will receive friends at a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. following the service.

Memorial contributions/donations are requested for the Locke or Moravia Fire Departments or Four Town First Aid Squad.

Arrangements are with the Wade Funeral & Cremation Services of Moravia.