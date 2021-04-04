Charles W. Kreplin

He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. When Charlie's children were young he enjoyed coaching Little League and Babe Ruth. He was very involved within the community, always greeting you with a hug and a warm smile.

He was employed by Weedsport Central School as a bus driver for 20 years. Charlie was a life member of the Weedsport Fire Department, having been an active member for 50 years. He served as a 60 year member and Past Commander of Clark Heck Post #568 American Legion and member of the Cayuga County Korean Veteran's Association Chapter 296.

Charlie was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church of Weedsport for over 50 years, previously holding the positions of Elder and Deacon. He was a former board member and President of the Old Brutus Historical Society, a member of the Cayuga County's Fire Chief's Association and Firemen's Association, serving as Treasurer for several years. Charlie was a former officer of the Weedsport Central School Alumni Association, a Red Cross Hero, a former SCAT Van volunteer and Cayuga County Veteran van driver. He was a Graduate of Distinction for Weedsport Central School 2020. He always volunteered to drive school bus for Memorial Day parades and other activities. Charlie was well known by many in the community and will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.