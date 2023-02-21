Charles William Kromer

Sept. 5, 1936 - Jan. 6, 2023

CUMBERLAND, MD — Charles William Kromer, of Cumberland, MD, died on Jan. 6, 2023, 86, as a result of a stroke.

He was born Sept. 5, 1936 to Herman and Grace Kromer in Auburn, NY. After graduating high school as class valedictorian, he received his aeronautical engineering degree cum laude at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1958. Mr. Kromer worked at Sikorsky Aircraft in Bridgeport, CT as a helicopter performance analyst and at General Electric Co. in Evendale, OH in jet engine design before coming to Cumberland on May 13, 1960 to join the Polaris second stage rocket design team at ABL.

Realizing his employment in the arms industry was incompatible with his peaceful beliefs as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, he left ABL in 1961 and worked 22 years at the Watchtower Society in Brooklyn, NY. He was then employed by the Clark Construction Co. and the Miller and Long Construction Co. in Bethesda MD until retiring to Cumberland in 2003. Mr. Kromer is the author of two unpublished books: a poetic rendition of Moliere's play, "The Learned Ladies" and an abridgment of Giovanni Boccaccio's classic collection of short stories, "The Decameron."

Mr. Kromer thanks the residents of Cumberland for their friendliness, especially the Arnold and Robert families for their warm friendship and hospitality.

Mr. Kromer never married. He leaves a niece, Kimberly Kromer Murphy, of LaFayette, NY.