Charlotte Hurrell Shutter

Sept. 22, 1925 - March 10, 2021

HUNTERSVILLE, NC — Charlotte lived her 95 years, happy and with a great smile. She died of natural causes, but the isolation of this last year contributed. She is survived by her brother, Walter Hurrell who lives in CA; her daughter, Patricia McNeil who lives in NH; son in law, William McNeil from NH; her son, Robert Shutter and wife, Bonnie who live in NC. She enjoyed seeing her five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was married to Edward John Shutter who passed in 2006. She grew up in King Ferry, NY. She worked in Auburn for many years and retired from Phillips/Osram in Seneca Falls. She was a member of the United Methodist Church until moving to Florida, where she lived until moving to NC, after her husband passed.

She was predeceased by a brother, Charles Knight; sister, Bessie Barwinczak and great-granddaughter, Kara Elizabeth McNeil.

There will be a graveside celebration in New Hampshire at a later date.