 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charlotte L. Darrow

Charlotte L. Darrow

{{featured_button_text}}

Charlotte L. Darrow

AUBURN — Charlotte L. Darrow, 93, formerly of Moravia, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at the Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn.

She is survived by two daughters: Suzanne (Robert) Taylor, of Hanceville, AL., and Donna (John) Grant, of Genoa; two grandsons: John and Michael Grant, both of Genoa; and two great-grandsons: Joshua and Brett Grant.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Giroir: This is how we get out of the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News