AUBURN — Charlotte L. Darrow, 93, formerly of Moravia, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at the Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn.

She is survived by two daughters: Suzanne (Robert) Taylor, of Hanceville, AL., and Donna (John) Grant, of Genoa; two grandsons: John and Michael Grant, both of Genoa; and two great-grandsons: Joshua and Brett Grant.