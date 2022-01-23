Charlotte L. 'Sunny' Songer

July 19 1944 - Jan. 19, 2022

AUBURN - Charlotte L. "Sunny" Songer, 77, of Auburn, passed away at Auburn Community Hospital on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, after a long illness. Sunny was born in Syracuse, NY on July 19, 1944, to the late Duane and Dorothy (Colette) Estes. She had previously been employed as a store clerk with Grants, then Kmart in Nedrow. Sunny enjoyed times spent camping, especially along the Rideau Lakes. She also enjoyed cooking for her family, trying new recipes.

Charlotte is survived by her children Michele McConnell, Len (Teresa) Songer; her grandchildren Thomas (Emily) Brownwell, Kayla McConnell and fiance, Dan Tomarchio, Robert McConnell and fiance, Yanet Tlatelpa, Megan (Dan Pascetta) Wagner, Nicole (Ronnie) Freeland, Matthew Wagner, Michael Songer and Steven Songer; five great grandchildren; son-in-law, Robert Wagner; sister-in-law, Linda Mooney; several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and her beloved dog, Daisy.

In addition to her parents, Sunny was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Leonard J. Songer, Jr., her daughter, Christine Wagner, and three sisters-in-law.

Contributions in Sunny's memory may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Sunny's family would like to thank the 2nd and 3rd Memorial Auburn nurses for their care and compassion. Following her wishes there will be no services.

