Charlotte W. Mosher

Oct. 13, 1926 - June 18, 2022

AURORA — Charlotte W. Mosher passed peacefully on June 18, 2022 at Brookdale Sr. Living, Ithaca, NY. She was born in Sayre, PA, Oct. 13, 1926, to Clifford and Pearl (Yontz) Webb.

Charlotte was married to Ralph E. "Bruck" Mosher for 50 years. They lived on the family farm in Aurora, and she continued to live there after his death. She was very active in the community and had many wonderful friends.

She is survived by her three children: Marilynn Marple, of Avon, OH, Bruck Mosher, of Aurora, NY, and Jonathan Mosher, of Scipio Center, NY; granddaughters: Amanda Albright and Cassidy Mosher, great-grandchildren: Breana Roberts, Grant Albright and Evelyn Albright.

She was predeceased by grandchildren Carissa Mosher and Caleb Marple.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

