 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cheryl Ann (Clifton) LaMay

  • 0

Cheryl Ann (Clifton) LaMay

Dec. 16, 1958 - Dec. 16, 2021

SYRACUSE - Cheryl Ann (Clifton) LaMay, 63, of Auburn, died Thursday, December 16, 2021, following a brief illness. Cheryl was a life resident of the Weedsport/Auburn area. She attended Weedsport schools and worked at Welch Allyn/HandHeld Products/HHP for many years.

She is survived by her aunt, Marian (Gene) Snow; sister, Kimberly (Scott) Nightengale and her children: Michael (Rachel) LaMay of Auburn, NY, Jennifer LaMay of Baldwinsville, NY and Katie (Kyle Czarnecki) Weatherstone of Elbridge, NY; also surviving are her grandchildren: Sullivan, Spencer and Salem LaMay, Valena Harrison and Dylan Czarnecki; her nephews: Robert and Scott Nightengale; niece, Megan Nightengale; great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Eugene Clifton; mother, Yvonne Clifton and sister, Beth Clifton.

There are no funeral services or calling hours and a private burial will take place at a later date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: An easy way to slash your internet bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News