SYRACUSE - Cheryl Ann (Clifton) LaMay, 63, of Auburn, died Thursday, December 16, 2021, following a brief illness. Cheryl was a life resident of the Weedsport/Auburn area. She attended Weedsport schools and worked at Welch Allyn/HandHeld Products/HHP for many years.

She is survived by her aunt, Marian (Gene) Snow; sister, Kimberly (Scott) Nightengale and her children: Michael (Rachel) LaMay of Auburn, NY, Jennifer LaMay of Baldwinsville, NY and Katie (Kyle Czarnecki) Weatherstone of Elbridge, NY; also surviving are her grandchildren: Sullivan, Spencer and Salem LaMay, Valena Harrison and Dylan Czarnecki; her nephews: Robert and Scott Nightengale; niece, Megan Nightengale; great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Eugene Clifton; mother, Yvonne Clifton and sister, Beth Clifton.