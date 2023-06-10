Cheryl Ann France

Oct. 31, 1958 - June 7, 2023

AUBURN — Cheryl Ann France, 64, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at home. She was born in Auburn, NY on Oct. 31, 1958 to the late William and Norma Winn Rochester.

Cheryl was a loving, caring wife and mother. She also loved feeding the birds and caring for her cats and dog.

Cheryl worked at The Commons for 25 years in the Environmental Service Department. Cheryl was an outspoken women, loved gardening and being a home body.

She is survived by her husband, Robert A. France; children: Colette (Aaron) Forjone, Brenden (Krystal Belles) Lenton and Cassandra Lenton; step-children: Robert France, Tabatha France and Andrew France; a host of grandchildren; brother, Bruce Rochester. In addition to her parents, Cheryl was predeceased by her brother, Wayne Rochester.

There will be visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.

