Cheryl Ann Surdam

WEEDSPORT — Cheryl Ann Surdam, 75, of Weedsport, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Matthew House.

She is survived by her siblings: Diane Orser and Ralph Victor Surdam. She was predeceased by her parents, Harriet and Ralph Surdam, and brothers John and Harold Surdam.

She was formerly employed at Lowe's in Auburn. Per her wishes, there will be no memorial service. Interment will be in Weedsport Rural Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hospice of CNY and the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Dr., Auburn, NY 13021.

