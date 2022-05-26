Cheryl Darlene Mosher

April 18, 1947 - May 16, 2022

MORAVIA — Cheryl Darlene Mosher, 75, of Moravia, NY, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 16, 2022.

Cheryl was born April 18, 1947 in Cortland, NY, the daughter of the late Myron and Marion (Oree) Knapp. She was a graduate of Moravia High School and lived in the area her entire life.

Growing up, Cheryl had a passion for horses and spent much of her life riding or working in the horse barn. For many years she barrel raced at the local Trading Post in Locke, and proudly rode in every parade she could in the local area. She was always willing to share her love for horses with her family and anyone else who wanted to spend time or learn to ride, especially her beloved grandchildren. Cheryl was also a gifted artist and when she wasn't riding, she was drawing or painting (mostly horses). Cheryl loved listening to oldies music and she loved to dance to live music.

Cheryl worked for many years at Crosible Filtration in Moravia. There she made many friends at Crosible with her outgoing and fun personality, including her long-time best friend, Connie Badman, whose friendship she treasured.

Cheryl is survived by her sisters: Roberta Stairs, Joy Austin and her husband, Jon, Norma Tratt and her husband, Jim, and Sue Leubner and her husband, Jeff; her daughters: Jackie Maille, Tammy Moore and her husband, Ron; and their children: Jenna and Garett, Jody Park and her husband, Lonnie; and their children: Melissa, Courtney, Nick, and Dorian; and son, James Mosher; and his son, Michael. In addition to her parents, Cheryl was predeceased by her sister, Arlyss Slater, brothers: Wayne, Paul, and Dale Knapp, and her infant son, Lawrence James Mosher Jr.

Cheryl's family have decided not to have calling hours, instead a Celebration of Cheryl's Life will be held at 2 p.m. followed by a reception on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in the Moravia VFW Post, Adams Street, Moravia. Family and friends are invited to bring their favorite memory of Cheryl to share.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cheryl's name to Auburn Community Hospital, where their wonderful nursing staff brought care and comfort to Cheryl in her final time here on earth.