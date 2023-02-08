Cheryl Williams

March 5, 1944 - Feb. 4, 2023

OWASCO — Cheryl Williams, 78, of Owasco, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. Mrs. Williams was born in Troy, NY on March 5, 1944, to the late Clifford and Mary (Kulka) Walters.

Cheryl is survived by her best friend and adoring husband of 60 years, Robert F.; and children: Dara Smith (Brian), Jill Verona (Craig), Heather Austin (Kevin), and Robert P. Williams (Nancy); her grandchildren: Erin, Helena Rae, Mackenzie, Evan, Kade, Bayley, Julia, Quinzi, and Gavin; her great-grandchildren: Gabe, Jillian, Gwen, Mack, Brooks, Layne and Reese; her sisters: Margie Morelli, and Penny Tetrault; and her brother, Brian Walters.

In addition to her parents, Cheryl was predeceased by her sister, Joyce Biondi.

Cheryl loved cooking fantastic meals, golfing and always looked forward to her weekly breakfasts with her girlfriends. Above all "Maima" is the reason her family of 29 are so close. She truly loved people and they all loved her right back. It doesn't get any better than that!

When confronted with the extent of her illness she urges everyone, "Don't mourn my death but celebrate my life."

A sincere thank you to the hundreds of employees at Crouse and Auburn hospitals, The Commons and Helping Hands Transportation for the compassionate care they gave Cheryl over the past two years.

Per Cheryl's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral, Auburn. To offer condolences to the family, please whitechapelfh.com.