Chester E. Parker

1928 - 2022

CLYDE — We lost our dad today, a great father, honorable and humble man. We are the proud sons of Chet and Carmella Parker. Born in 1928, the 11th of 17 children of Archibald and Hazel (nee Weaver) Parker in Syracuse, dad was a child of the Depression and a proud Veteran.

Enlisted in the Army Air Corps in WWII and served again in the Korean War. He was a dedicated lifelong member and Post Commander of the American Legion and the VFW.

He met mom, Carm Pitzeruse on a blind date at Christmas and married July 3, 1954. They had three sons, Reg, Ronald and Charles. Ronnie died in infancy.

Dad worked at Sylvania in Seneca Falls for 35 years, put us through college and was proud we started our professional careers at Sylvania.

Dad was a plumber, always helping people and asking little in return. We sometimes felt his generosity taken advantage of but he always said "It's OK." He loved country music and he and mom liked to travel. A family tradition was always the competition of who would get the largest deer.

After Christmas, dad always tackled large and complex puzzles. He was good-natured, kind and with the huge Parker clan, there was always a family event to attend. He loved playing "pitch" with them and he always had some "project" to keep him occupied on the farm.

Mom predeceased dad in 2013 and it was very difficult for him. Faithful tuxedo cat, Trigger, was a lifesaving companion.

Reg and Diane (Martens) Parker, of Ahwatukee, AZ survive him; Chuck Parker and Michele Shannon, of Phelps; granddaughter, Katelyn Parker Bulkley and Jack; with sons: Wyatt and Colton; grandson, Kirt Parker and Carrie Barnes; with daughters: Mila and Isabella, of Clifton Springs; his siblings: Irene Korthas, of Liverpool and Mary Prosser, of Weedsport remain. There are over 200 nieces, nephews and related kin across four generations. The tears shed by friends alone have raised the Clyde and Seneca rivers. He was a communicant of St. John's in Clyde.

Wait for us dad by that big tree at the edge of the cattails. Together, we will get that 12 pointer and mom will have the coffee ready. We love you ... Reg and Chuck. Vichnaya Pamyat.

Funeral scheduled in late May. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde.