Chris A. Casselman

Jan. 22, 1958 - June 12, 2023

Chris A. Casselman passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 12, 2023, after a brief illness. Born January 22, 1958, in Auburn, NY to the late Richard and Nancy O'Hara.

Chris retired from a rewarding career after serving the developmentally disabled community at Seneca Cayuga ARC for more than 30 years.

Chris loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved hosting parties at her home regardless of the occasion. Her home will always be remembered as a gathering place and in her own words, the more the merrier!

Chris was always willing to lend a hand or ear to anyone in need. You would rarely catch her without a smile on her face. She enjoyed annual family camping trips, concerts of all types, crafting, and all things Christmas.

She truly embraced the magic of Christmas, by turning her home into a winter wonderland. Chris enjoyed finding meaningful gifts for her loved ones and baking cookies for all.

Chris is survived by her loving children Julie (Sam) White, Robert (Shelley) Tamburrino, Sarah (Jim) Casselman, and Amanda Casselman; grandchildren Nicholas, Alex, Vanessa, Parker, honorary grand-daughter, Bailey, and grand-pup, Marvin; siblings Kathi Finizio, Richard (Jenny) O'Hara and Greg (Jennifer) O'Hara; nieces and nephews Mike (Alicia) Finizio and many others; aunts and uncles Mona (Al) Jackson, Arthur (Patricia) Cantrell, and Edith Dutton.

In passing, Chris has been reunited with her beloved husband, Kevin Casselman; her parents; grandson, Joseph; sister, Susan; and brother-in-law, Mark.

Calling hours will be Saturday June 17, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with services to immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at Langham Funeral Home, 75 E. Genesee St., Auburn. A burial will follow in Soule Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Chris' memory to Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County or your local food pantry.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.